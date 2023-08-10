Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Excavation continues in new search for Simon Parkes

Photo by Gabriella Peralta.

By Gabriella Peralta
10th August 2023

Excavation works continued in a Town Range car park during the third day of the renewed search for young sailor Simon Parkes, who disappeared in Gibraltar over 30 years ago.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on Wednesday provided no further updates to the search, which is being held in collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The renewed search in the car park is being held due to new information provided to police by GBC journalist Ros Astengo, with Hampshire Constabulary following a potential further line of enquiry.

A generator has been running overnight at the site but a spokesman for the Constabulary told the Chronicle there had been no additional operational activity during the nighttime hours.

The generator is there to “ensure that the integrity of the scene was maintained overnight”, the spokesman said.

The search has seen nine officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary excavate the car park in a bid to find out what happened to Simon and locate his remains.

This follows previous extensive searches across areas in Gibraltar including the Upper Rock, South Barracks and tunnels, and Trafalgar Cemetery.

Previous searches have yielded no results, but the officers have remained hopeful for a breakthrough into the investigation of the cold case, called Operation Thornhill.

Simon served in the Royal Navy as a radio operator and docked in Gibraltar on board the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious.

He was just 18 at the time and was last seen leaving the Horseshoe Bar in Main Street on December 12, 1986.

Simon never made it back onboard HMS Illustrious and the ship returned home to Portsmouth for Christmas without him.

At first it was suspected he had gone AWOL and perhaps had travelled to Spain.

But when his passport, possessions and Christmas presents were found on the ship this was deemed unlikely.

He had been on a nine-month world tour on board HMS Illustrious, and was looking forward to coming home to his parents for Christmas.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said investigations into his disappearance have so far failed to find answers for his parents.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Simon can call the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101, quoting Operation Thornhill, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Most Read

Local News

Plans for old Queen’s Cinema site envisage ‘Casemates of the south’

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

GRA launches investigation into GHA data breach

Thu 10th Aug, 2023

Local News

New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Acting qualification launched in Gibraltar

Thu 10th Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
No new clues in latest search for missing sailor Simon Parkes, police confirm

10th August 2023

Local News
Oil spill gas tanker released from detention after operator pays £1.5m bond

10th August 2023

Local News
GRA launches investigation into GHA data breach

10th August 2023

Local News
Acting qualification launched in Gibraltar

10th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023