Excitement at quayside as rowing returned on Saturday (image gallery)
There was some excitement early on Saturday morning when spectators gathered at Mid harbours Small Boat marina quayside to watch the first of the Calpe Rowing Club versus Mediterranean Rowing Club races. An overcast day with drizzle already in the air did not stop families and friends of the crews from lining up along the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here