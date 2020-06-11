Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Exciting opportunity’ ahead for constitutional reform, Picardo says

By Brian Reyes
11th June 2020

The Chief Minister on Thursday signalled the “exciting opportunity” that lay ahead for potential constitutional reform against the backdrop of Brexit. In a speech to Parliament on the occasion of the swearing in of Gibraltar’s new Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, Mr Picardo highlighted the forthcoming work of Parliament’s select committee on constitutional reform...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Emotional reunions as border edges back to normality

Thu 11th Jun, 2020

Local News

First round of talks on Rock’s post-Brexit future ends on ‘positive, constructive’ note

Tue 9th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib must seek ‘bold and imaginative’ future outside EU, Azopardi says

11th June 2020

Local News
New Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel pledges ‘forward looking’ commitment to Gibraltar

11th June 2020

Features
Nautilus Project hold World Ocean Day prizegiving

11th June 2020

Opinion & Analysis
New hope after 13 years

11th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020