Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Executive Committee approves guidelines on eligibility for participation in UEFA competitions

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd April 2020

UEFA Media Release - The UEFA Executive Committee met today via videoconference. It received updates on the Working Groups established in partnership with the European Club Association (ECA), European Leagues (EL) and FIFPRO Europe. Of the two scenarios being examined by the Calendar Working Group, both envisage domestic football starting before UEFA club competitions, with...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Lockdown means Gibraltar breathes cleaner air

Wed 22nd Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar protected from EU’s strict rules on PPE procurement

Wed 22nd Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 ‘in decline’ in Gibraltar, but lockdown exit remains complex and risky

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt and Opposition stand together as Gibraltar extends lockdown, but maps out exit strategy

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
UEFA EURO 2020 club benefits paid in advance

23rd April 2020

Sports
“Important that both national and international associations invest at grassroots levels” says Gibraltar’s tennis star Amanda Carreras

23rd April 2020

Sports
Jaylan Hankins keeps his loyalties with UD Las Palmas

23rd April 2020

Sports
August under 21 eurohockey competitions cancelled

23rd April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020