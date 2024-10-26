Steep learning curve as Gibraltar women face second defeat against Andorra

Gibraltar Women 2-4 Andorra Women

The second of the double headers against Andorra proved to be a steep learning curve for a valiant Gibraltar women’s team. Deserving to come away with a positive result they were to face their second defeat instead. Andorra’s clinical finish the difference between the two sides.

Andorra began confidently, pushing the game into Gibraltar’s half from the start. With a strong breeze blowing across the pitch, it was a challenging day under the autumn sunshine at Europa Point. Several changes were made within the Gibraltar side, including Todoran among the new players. Notably absent from the starting eleven was Mara Alvez, whose pace on the wings hadn’t quite suited Wednesday’s playing style. Wiseman rotated his team, giving players a chance to gain valuable minutes, with Salah, who had previously been used as a substitute, also among those in the lineup.

Gibraltar conceded a penalty in the eighth minute. Caught out on a quick break, Gibraltar defender Ambrioso had to backtrack quickly to cover the open space left by the defense. Her strong challenge brought down the Andorra attacker, resulting in a penalty. Morato, who had been instrumental in Andorra’s previous victory, secured their first goal from the spot. Once again, Gibraltar found themselves trailing early, repeating the pattern of their first encounter. Ambrioso was substituted shortly after, her forceful challenge leading to an injury.

In the 17th minute, goalkeeper Williams saved Gibraltar’s blushes after a miscontrol allowed Andorra a chance at goal. Gilbert, caught out on the inside, left the player with little cover in the center of defense. Despite some nervous early moments as they tried to advance, Gibraltar looked more settled and comfortable than in Wednesday’s encounter. Knowing more of what to expect from their opponents and having had the chance to test themselves internationally, there was growing confidence in their attack.

However, they were caught out again in the 21st minute, as Andorra exposed gaps on the right side of the defense and sliced through to score a second goal. Despite trailing by two, Gibraltar showed determination and pushed forward, aiming to find a shot on goal. The visitors, holding a two-goal lead, remained composed, displaying growing confidence while still committing deliberate fouls to halt Gibraltar’s progress—an aspect Gibraltar’s young team was still adapting to.

Even though Gibraltar was two goals behind, they dominated the middle and top thirds of the field, reducing Andorra’s opportunities. However, this style demanded alertness to Andorra’s quick breaks, forcing Gibraltar’s defenders to race back and close down space. As they approached the final ten minutes of the first half, Gibraltar remained cautious, mindful of the previous match, where they had conceded two late first-half goals.

A foul in the 34th minute on the left edge of the penalty box gave Andorra a free kick, floated into the goalmouth. Fifteen-year-old Williams-Owen was alert to the danger, confidently gathering the ball. Gilbert felt the impact of a shoulder barge moments later as she moved past her marker but was soon sprawled on the ground in a tough but fair challenge. Undeterred, Gilbert responded quickly, and within three minutes, she raced past defenders, chipping the ball over the keeper from a tight angle to score, closing the gap just before halftime.

As Andorra sought to re-establish their lead, Gibraltar looked more threatening, pressing forward with belief. Gilbert again took on the Andorra defense, breezing past them to attempt a cross. Alert defending blocked Viagas from connecting with the ball, but Gibraltar’s continued push eroded Andorra’s confidence.

In the second half, Naomi Victor and Nash replaced Gracia and Todoran. Victor, a more experienced player who missed Wednesday’s game due to work commitments, added speed and physicality. Gibraltar narrowly avoided conceding within a minute as a floated cross bounced in front of the goal with no one to clear it. Victor then made an immediate impact, forcing Andorra’s defense into a desperate clearance on the edge of the box.

An intense first ten minutes of the second half saw both teams searching for a breakthrough. The pace slowed slightly, with fouls interrupting the game’s flow. A back pass to Williams-Owen caused a problem when Andorra intercepted it and clinically finished, smashing the ball into the top of the net in the 58th minute. This goal, a setback for Gibraltar, highlighted vulnerabilities at the back.

Gibraltar made a comeback through Tiffany Viagas. After a defensive error by Andorra failed to clear a cross from Gilbert, Viagas battled in the six-yard box, stretching to guide the ball into the goal. Just three minutes after conceding, Gibraltar had closed the gap once more.

With momentum on their side, Gibraltar pressed forward, earning a corner and continuing to press as Andorra struggled to clear. Pizzarello’s run forward won a foul, and her resulting cross into the penalty area kept the pressure on. Andorra managed to regroup and pushed Gibraltar back momentarily, securing a free kick in the 68th minute, but the wild shot went over the bar, eliciting chants from the crowd in support of Gibraltar’s battling spirit.

With twenty minutes left, Gibraltar pursued the equalizer with confidence, earning the respect of fans. They exposed vulnerabilities in Andorra’s defense, though they couldn’t capitalize as the game entered its final ten minutes. Frustrated, Andorra struggled to clear, finding themselves on the back foot.

In the 87th minute, Andorra scored from nearly the same spot as Viagas’s goal in the previous match, with the ball lofted into the air and dipping behind the keeper. The crosswinds at Europa Point played a part, leading to an “undeserved” 4-2 result for Andorra as Gibraltar entered stoppage time.

Despite the loss, Gibraltar’s women’s national squad could leave the field with pride, recognizing the many lessons learned in their early stages of international football. They showed resilience and proved to be a match for Andorra, a team of similar standing. With four months to prepare for their first official competitive international match, Gibraltar’s team will look to improve key areas, now confident they are on the right path.