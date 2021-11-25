Exercise to music with Karon Mifsud

Working up a sweat, busting out some moves and laughing out loud are just some of the things you can expect from the exercise with music class run by Karon Mifsud at the Tercentenary Hall as part of the PAAMOA.

Ms Mifsud has been taking the class for three years.

“What do I get out of it? I retired as a nurse about three years ago and I saw Michelle [from PAAMOA] advertising an exercise to music class and I thought that would be something lovely to keep me fit and I have always loved going to keep fit classes and everything,” she said.

“So to keep me fit and obviously it would an interest and a hobby. But, I did not realise just how much I would enjoy doing the classes. I get to know all the ladies and for their age they are fantastic.”

“Really motivated to keep fit and healthy and it keeps me fit.”

While there is plenty of variety with the music that is played there are some movements that are repeated. This is essential.

“With their age we need to be careful with the movements, the twisting etc,” said Ms Mifsud.

“So a lot of the movements are the same. I just put them into different order to make it more interesting.”

“But, the main thing is get them moving and to get their heart rate going a bit.”

She noted that the exercise can also help people who are feeling a little stiff.

At the end of the exercise class participants take a seat for a short session on muscle toning and because people are not moving their bodies they can move their arms more carefully.

Praising PAAMOA for the promotional work they do in getting the message out to the Rock’s more mature adults she also encourages people to just come along and try a class.

“Even if you don’t like this type of class, exercise to music, they do loads of other things like Pilates and Aqua Zumba, they also do activities like badminton, table tennis and walking football,” she said.

Taking part in the class the day Chronicle Reporter Eyleen Gomez joined was Dinah Ferro who is in her mid 60s and loves taking part in the class because of the exercise and the social aspect.

“I like the stretching and the exercises are very good for me,” she said.

“The social bit is very good as well because I widowed five years ago so this is a chance of having a cup of tea afterwards as well and meeting new friends.”

Sue Brown was returning for her second class and turns 66 this year.

“This is fun. It’s exercise but it is fun,” she said.

“And in motivates you when you are in a group. It is no good when you are at home as I wasn’t getting anywhere. But, in a group you do the exercises,” she added.

Maureen Wilding is in her early 70s and has been attending the classes for a long time.

“I like the music, I like moving, I like the exercises,” she said.

“I don’t go to the gym as it is not for me but I like exercise.”

“I go to Pilates. I’m not into water so I don’t do anything in the water and I like doing Tai Chi when it is on. I really enjoy it.”

PAAMOA currently has over 450 members. The membership is free for those over 60’s and only requires a health screening form to be completed.

Visit www.paamoa.gi for more details.

PAAMOA will be offering Pilates, Aqua activities and Mindful Movement together with a GSLA programme of free activities for the over 55’s.

Their website paamoa.gi has been updated and PAAMOA now have an email address info@paamoa.gi for general enquiries.