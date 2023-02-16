Exhibition in aid of Ukraine opens

An exhibition called ‘Artists for Peace’ which will see artworks auctioned in aid of Ukraine opened this morning in the Fine Arts Gallery.

The exhibition features artworks both donated and from the store of the Fine Arts Gallery, with people encouraged to enter closed bids.

The proceeds will be donated to the ‘Free People’s Dream’, a Ukrainian charity.

The charity provides aid for areas in Ukraine which have been liberated from Russian capture.

In these areas, which have been at the centre of war, the charity supports the community with basic human needs such as food and essentials.

The artworks on display vary across mediums and some date back to 1994, with others recently painted.

Local artist Gail Francis-Tiron came up with the idea for the exhibition, the first being held last year after the onset of war and raised around £12,000.

Now a year on, the Fine Art Association has organised the event with the help of Mrs Francis-Tiron.

The exhibition is currently taking closed bids, with an official launch set for February 22.

The launch event will include Ukrainian food, music and is supported by Ukrainians in Gibraltar.

The last closed bids will be accepted on February 24, exactly a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, and the paintings will be sold to the highest bidders.

The Fine Arts Gallery is open Monday to Fridays from 10am to 6pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.