Experience wins over youth
Saturday saw how the experience of a veterans Collegians team overcame the pacy response from a youthful Eagles development side. Eagles pace was something that Collegians had to be wary of as they stepped forward. Collegians who are made up of veterans aged from the late 30’s into their sixties had a wealth of experience...
