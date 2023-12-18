Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

'Exquisite’ book on Gibraltar’s urban heritage launched at GEMA

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
18th December 2023

A new book called ‘Beyond the Ramparts: The History Gibraltar’s Roads, Streets and Lanes beyond the City Walls’ was launched on Friday at the GEMA Gallery. It is the latest publication written by Manolo Galliano, with photographs, maps, and illustrations by Victor Hermida. The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, congratulationed Mr Galliano and Mr...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP officer accused of unauthorised disclosure of police data

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Features

Miss Gibraltar 2024 contestants select their numbers

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Features

The Primal run - a shopping Mecca

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Negotiators ‘could not be working harder’ for Gib treaty

Thu 14th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Albares says ‘absurd’ to exclude airport from UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Searching for Albert Hammond’s Rock Roots

18th December 2023

Opinion & Analysis
From Civil Servant to property expert who remains a ‘fanatic of home ownership’

16th December 2023

Local News
Court cancels arrest warrant as Spanish fisherman faces fresh charges

15th December 2023

Local News
‘People matter most’ in treaty negotiation, CM says

15th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023