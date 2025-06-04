Extra bus services for Relay for Life Gibraltar 2025

The Ministry of Transport has announced additional transport arrangements for the Relay for Life Gibraltar 2025 event taking place this weekend.

Extra buses will be operating on route 2, allowing participants to alight at the Garrison Gym Bus Stop and walk to the Lathbury Sports Complex.

A dedicated shuttle service will also be available to support individuals with mobility issues. This service will operate from Midtown Coach Park, stopping at Elliot's Way and terminating outside the tunnel leading to the Lathbury Sports Complex. The return journey will stop at Trafalgar Cemetery before arriving back at Midtown Coach Park.

The shuttle service will run between 9.30am and 2.00pm on both Saturday and Sunday.