EYPD at La Linea tournament claim Silver Cup with convincing win

By Stephen Ignacio
12th September 2023

This weekend EYPD 2012 and 2014 boys competed in a tournament in La Linea, spearheaded by former Gibraltar international Scott Wiseman, now part of the Youth Development programme for the Gibraltar FA.
The 2014 boys won all their group games convincingly and won their respective tournament with what has been described as “some exquisite football”, winning the final 4–1.
The 2012 squad although did not lose in their group stages and played the silver cup as a result of the goal average after winning and drawing in the group stages. They then went on to win the silver cup also in a convincing and dominating fashion 11-0.

