Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

FA calls for Government legislation in bid to eradicate online abuse

By Press Association
4th May 2021

By Carl Markham, PA
The Football Association has called on the Government to introduce legislation to compel social media companies to do more to stop online abuse.

At the end of a four-day boycott which saw football organisations, clubs, players, other sports starts, major businesses and media outlets fall silent in protest, the drive has now begun to bring about significant change.

An FA statement, also posted by England captain Harry Kane, said the boycott of social media was to “demonstrate our collective anger. But this won’t eradicate abuse on its own.

“We will continue to challenge social media companies to make changes to their platforms, urge Government to introduce strong legislation quickly and request that individuals call out and report online abuse when they see it.”

The Premier League, EFL and all member clubs all called for social media companies to take definitive action to end all forms of abuse.

“English football, sporting organisations and people across the world united over the weekend to boycott social media, challenging platforms to do more to stop online discriminatory abuse,” said a statement.

“We now call on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to use their power to affect change and ensure there are real-life sanctions for online hate.

“We invite these social media companies to respond to our requests for action.”

Most Read

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Social media post ends in armed police operation

Fri 30th Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Employment tribunal was wrong in GHA bullying case, Supreme Court rules

Thu 29th Apr, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Sixty-one goal weekend in five matches

4th May 2021

Sports
Lynx close gap with Mons Calpe after beating Lions

2nd May 2021

Sports
Young Harley the big surprise in Mile run

2nd May 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe swipe red carpet from under St Joseph’s boots

1st May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021