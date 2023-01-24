Face and Body Art Association holds annual Christmas competition

The Gibraltar Face and Body Art Association held its 4th annual online Christmas competition the holiday period, with over 50 entries from around the world.

With participants from Gibraltar, Italy, the USA, the UK, Mexico, Japan, Spain and France, it was an extremely difficult task for the international artist ‘Pashur’ to pick the 10 finalists.

The overall winner was Elisa Marley (model Claudia Taglione) from Rome, Italy.

The Gibraltar Face and Body Art association will hold the 2023 Body Art Festival between April 21 to 23 this year and the theme is ‘Flora and Fauna’.