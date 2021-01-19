Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Face masks should not be a replacement for physical distancing measures – study

By Press Association
19th January 2021

By Nilima Marshall
Face coverings can help control Covid-19 transmission in the community but they should not be a replacement for other coronavirus measures such as social distancing, scientists have said.

In a new modelling study, researchers in the US have found a 10% rise in self-reported mask wearing to be associated with a three-fold increase in the odds of keeping the reproduction number R below 1.

R is the number of people that one infected person, on average, will pass on the virus to. When the R value is above 1, it means the epidemic is growing.

The experts said their findings, published in the journal Lancet Digital Health, suggest that communities in the US with high reported mask-wearing as well as physical distancing have the highest predicted probability of transmission control.

Ben Rader, of Boston Children’s Hospital and Boston University in the US, who is a co-author on the study, said: “An important finding of this research is that mask wearing is not a replacement for physical distancing.”

The researchers used a web-based survey to gather data on face-covering habits from more than 300,000 people in the US between June 3 and July 27 2020.

They also used anonymised data from Google users who had opted to allow sharing of their location history on their mobile devices alongside information gathered from other Covid-19 tracking projects.

However, the researchers stress their study only provides a link between wearing of face coverings and slowing down virus transmission, and cannot prove a direct cause-and-effect.

They said it is possible that people who report wearing face coverings may also engage in other behaviours that reduce their risk of Covid-19 infection, such as increased hand washing, which was not addressed in the study.

Dr Christina M Astley, a clinician and epidemiologist with Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and study co-author, said: “Our findings suggest widespread use of face masks may help to control Sars-Cov-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) transmission.

“The world is facing a more transmissible coronavirus strain, hospitals are struggling with new cases and vaccination programmes are still being rolled out.

“Interventions are needed now to lower the burden on our healthcare systems.

“This research provides additional evidence that those interventions should include wearing face masks to protect ourselves and as well as physical distancing.”
(PA)

Most Read

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK mulls fast-tracking Gib food shipments during Kent disruption

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Pause for thought

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Shaken to the core’, CM mourns ‘worst loss of life in a century’ and warns death toll will rise

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Researchers contribute to Distant Seas project

19th January 2021

Features
Coronavirus variants: how did they evolve and what do they mean?

19th January 2021

Features
Feeding the world while saving the planet a 'difficult' balancing act

19th January 2021

Features
Parents’ stress increased in lockdowns, study finds

19th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021