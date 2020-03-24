Facebook’s Friday Night Live plays loud and pulls in the armchair crowds
If someone had told me just a week ago that I would be Facebook surfing and watching a concert from my armchair by local artists I would have probably laughed it off. I don’t do Facebook, well I didn’t. I always felt there were too many negative comments and it was all too often not...
