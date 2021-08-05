Failure in front of goal leaves Lincoln Red Imps with 1-3 burden
Europa League Third Qualifying round Lincoln Red Imps 1-3 Slovan Bratislava Gibraltar’s national league champions head to their second leg away tie against Slovan Bratislava with a 1-3 deficit in a match in which their goal scoring prowess was nowhere to be seen. Lincoln Red Imps ticked all the boxes except one, the goal scoring...
