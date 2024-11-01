Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Nov, 2024

Features

Faith Torres competes in Miss Grand International

By Chronicle Staff
1st November 2024

Miss Gibraltar 2022 Faith Torres recently represented Gibraltar at the Miss Grand International competition in Bangkok, Thailand, spending three weeks competing alongside contestants from around the world.

During her time in Thailand, Miss Torres took part in a number of cultural activities and the preliminary competitive rounds leading up to the final show.

She brought her talent, resilience, and dedication to the competition, and she is committed to making a positive impact and bringing pride to Gibraltar.

Miss Torres participation in the Miss Grand International pageant continues her work as an inspiring role model on both the national and international stage.

