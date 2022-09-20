Faith Torres crowned Miss Gibraltar 2022
Faith Torres won this year's Miss Gibraltar 2022 pageant, in a glitzy event which saw 12 contestants vie for the crown. The pageant saw Miss Torres crowned by Miss Gibraltar 2021 Janice Sampere, with the results announced by presenters Kayley Mifsud and Louis Perry. “It all feels surreal,” Miss Torres told the Chronicle. “I am...
