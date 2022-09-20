Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Faith Torres crowned Miss Gibraltar 2022

Photos by Josie Barcelo and The Bulb Gibraltar

By Gabriella Peralta
20th September 2022

Faith Torres won this year's Miss Gibraltar 2022 pageant, in a glitzy event which saw 12 contestants vie for the crown. The pageant saw Miss Torres crowned by Miss Gibraltar 2021 Janice Sampere, with the results announced by presenters Kayley Mifsud and Louis Perry. “It all feels surreal,” Miss Torres told the Chronicle. “I am...

Continue Reading

