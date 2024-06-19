Families of deceased in fatal collision case turn to Privy Council in latest challenge
Lawyers for the families of two Spanish men who died in a collision at sea in March 2020 have taken the case to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in the UK, the highest court of appeal for Gibraltar. The lawyers are seeking permission to challenge a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here