Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Family recreates Royal Highland Show in garden with Lego and Playmobil

Andrew Milligan

By Press Association
11th May 2020

By Emma O'Neill, PA Scotland

When one family realised they would not be able to go to the Royal Highland Show this year, they decided to recreate their own out of Lego and Playmobil.

The Royal Highland Show was cancelled in March due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Lorna Muirhead, 44, and her two children – Ailie, 12, and Hamish, eight – were upset when they realised that due to the coronavirus lockdown, they would not be able to make their annual family trip to the Edinburgh show, which is a “firm family favourite”.

Having gone every year as a family, they decided they would make their own in their garden on a farm in central Scotland.

Mrs Muirhead said: “It really just started when the children were playing with their toys, and it started with the ponies in the stables, then we were using their dad’s old farm toys.

“Then we thought, ‘Oh, why don’t we create the whole Highland Show? Since it’s not running this year, why don’t we have it in our back garden?'”

The family spent around six hours building the show, using a mix of mostly Lego, but also Playmobil as well as toilet roll holders, cereal boxes and any other bits and pieces that would fit.

Both children are part of a local pony club and both take part in games.

Ailie was hopeful of qualifying this year to compete at the Royal Highland Show.

Mrs Muirhead said: “The kids were commenting on how it was great that mummy was playing too.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to keep a ‘close eye’ on developments in Spain when easing its lockdown

Sat 9th May, 2020

Local News

Stick to the rules or beaches will be closed, Garcia says

Thu 7th May, 2020

Local News

Hard-hitting external audit of RGP identifies serious deficiencies, makes wide-ranging recommendations

Fri 8th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Pregnant women not at greater risk of severe coronavirus, UK research suggests

11th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Dock where Darwin’s ship HMS Beagle spent final days given protected status

11th May 2020

UK/Spain News
IAG ‘not picking on British Airways’, chief executive says

11th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Anxious consideration given to the issue of marriages – Justice Secretary

11th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020