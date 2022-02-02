Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

Sports

Fantastic start to new season for senior Gymnasts

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd February 2022

Last weekend saw Senior Gymnasts Mie Alvarez and Kylie Gaivizo travel to London, for the London open Competition.
This is the beginning of the season with the new code of points, aiming to qualify for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
Kylie started the competition representing Gibraltar with her clubs routine. Due to some nerves for her first Individual Senior competition, unfortunately she had a few errors but still managed to score a very impressive 14.917 points.
Mie Alvarez did a beautiful club with small errors and achieved 15.883.
They both competed again with ball with Kylie getting 16.750. Unfortunately, Mie has some unfortunate errors which cost her but she still achieved a good score of 11.400.
Kylie finished the competition 5th overall and Mie 8th overall.

Head coach Sally Holmes is very happy with the progress the girls have made and a big thank you to sponsor Kleinwort Hambros.

