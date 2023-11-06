Far from convincing win from Lincoln once again, whilst Glacis keep winning

Lincoln Red Imps was to walk away with a 2-0 victory over Mons Calpe in what was once again a far from convincing win for Javi Munoz's side.

Mons Calpe entered the match having won two of their previous five matches played, their previous encounter having seen them beat Manchester 62 before having been forced into a week break.

Coincidentally Lincoln Red Imps played against Manchester 62 and benefitted from Mons Calpe's victory as they themselves put five past Manchester 62.

Sitting third in the table and having seen St Joseph beat Bruno Magpies, Lincoln Red Imps required to earn maximum points to close the gap with Bruno Magpies and remain in contention with St Joseph now forming the biggest challenge for the title.

Lincoln had to wait until the 52nd minute to open the score through Kike. With Mons Calpe having just missed an opportunity themselves moments earlier Lincoln build from the back. Lee Casciaro feeding the ball to Kike behind the defence and allowing the Lincoln forward through to goal for the first goal.

With both teams cancelling each other out, and Mons Calpe not making it easy for Lincoln, things were to go in favour of Lincoln Red Imps, as the lights went out at the stadium for some 30 minutes.

Just moments after the restart a thunderous shot from Walker saw Fraiz unable to handle with the ball dropping at the feet of Villacanas Morales.

Mons Calpe were unable to comeback from this second goal and whilst mainly penned into their half were able to hoold on as Lincoln Red Imps gathered their three points.

In other matches played Glacis United was to continue their winning ways beating College 1975 by a solitary goal.

The goal scored from a penalty by Flood on the twenty sixth minute was the only thing that separated both sides playing for dominance in the mid table positions.

Glacis United had already surprised this season having won four of their seven matches now. Their winning trend, although having one of the smallest squad in the league, taking them to fourth place in the table, four points away from Lincoln Red Imps.

College 1975 dropped to seventh following their defeat now having won three and lost three. They are joint in points with Manchester 62 and Lynx.

