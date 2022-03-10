Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Far-right gains first share of power in Spain since Franco

Archive image by Paco Freire / SOPA Images/Sipa US/via Reuters

By Reuters
10th March 2022

A far-right party will hold a share of power in Spain for the first time since the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, with the Vox party securing a place in a coalition running the regional government in Castile and Leon.

Alonso Fernandez Mañueco, the incoming regional president from the conservative Partido Popular (PP), announced the agreement on Twitter just before the new regional parliament was assembled for its first session.

The PP won just over a third of the votes in an election in February, meaning it had to seek a coalition partner.
Fernandez Mañueco promised "a stable and solid government with full respect for constitutional order" and the region's autonomy statute.

Vox regional leader Juan Garcia-Gallardo called the coalition deal "sensible.. without winners or losers".

He added in a Twitter meassage, "Let us all work together, with a willingness for dialogue and agreement, to achieve a legislature that benefits citizens".

Vox was launched in 2014 and is now the third largest party in the national parliament, cutting into the PP's vote share.

The PP is the country's leading opposition party and has traditionally alternated power with the currently ruling Socialists, but seen its support eroded by corruption scandals.

Vox campaigns to repeal a law banning Franco-era symbols and legislation inspired by feminism.

It also seeks to end Spain’s quasi-federal organisation, whereby the regions independently administer key policies such as health and education, and wants to return Spain to the centralist form of government that existed during the dictatorship.

Fernandez Mañueco's words about respecting Castile and Leon's autonomous status apparently sought to fend off any attempt by Vox to dilute that.

Vox's ascent to regional governance is another gain for the far right in Europe, which has extended support in France, Italy and Portugal.

It could foreshadow another rise in support in Andalusia, Spain's most populous region, which will hold elections in the coming months.

The last time the far right held power in Spain was through the 1937 merging of the Falange Fascists with other traditionalist factions into a single-party system that lasted until Francisco Franco's death in 1975.

Most Read

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Local News

For Civil Contingencies, a complex logistical challenge to aid refugees

Wed 9th Mar, 2022

Local News

Afraid for their loved ones at home, Ukrainians find safety in Gibraltar

Wed 9th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson condemns ‘depraved’ Russian attack on maternity hospital

9th March 2022

UK/Spain News
Zelensky gives Churchillian address to MPs as UK announces Russian oil ban

8th March 2022

UK/Spain News
Ukrainian President Zelensky to address UK MPs about Russian invasion

7th March 2022

UK/Spain News
Sadiq Khan unveils plan to expand Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London

4th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022