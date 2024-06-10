Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Far-right parties make gains in elections to European Parliament, as centre-right strengthens majority

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2024

Far-right parties made gains in Sunday’s elections to the European Parliament, although centre right, liberal and Socialist parties retained a majority in the 720-seat parliament.

The result had an immediate effect as France’s president Emmanuel Macron called a snap election after his centre-right coalition secured just 14.5% of the French vote, compared to 31.5% for Marine Le Pen’s far-right movement.

In Germany, the Social Democrats led by German chancellor Olaf Scholz registered their lowest result ever, as conservatives and the far-right Alternative for Germany took the lion’s share of the German vote.

In Spain, the Partido Popular won the vote, securing 22 MEPs compared to 20 for the PSOE.

Spain’s far-right part Vox secured two more MEPs in the new parliament, bring their seats to six.

Ahora Repúblicas, Podemos and a coalition of voters called ‘Se acabó la fiesta’ won three seats each, while the Socialist’s partner in government, Sumar, won just two seats.

The balance of Spain’s 61-seat share of the European Parliament went to Coalición por una Europa Solidaria [CEUS] – an alliance of conservative nationalist and regional parties - and the Catalan party Junts secured one MEP each.

The results point to the centre-right European People’s Party, which includes Spain’s PP, being the biggest political force in the new European Parliament, with 189 MEPs.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission and EPP member who is seeking a second five-year term in the post, acknowledged the gains made by parties at either end of the political spectrum.

“No majority can be formed without the EPP and together…we will build a bastion against the extremes from the left and from the right," she said on Sunday night as preliminary results came in.

The changing make-up of the European Parliament will be closely monitored in Gibraltar against the backdrop of ongoing talks for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

Last month, senior PP MP Esteban González Pons, said his party could rally support from allies in the European Parliament to oppose the ratification of any Gibraltar treaty it did not agree with.

If an agreement is reached by negotiators, it will have to be rubber-stamped by the European Parliament but the PP has been critical of what it says is a lack of transparency on the content of the negotiation.

“If the Government does not have the courtesy to inform us and the Spanish people about what it is negotiating, the European People's Party group will vote against it,” Mr González Pons said at the time.

He called on the UK and Spanish governments to “be careful with this negotiation”.

“If they do not include us, it is very likely that we will vote against it in the European Parliament and all this effort will have been in vain,” Mr Gonzalez Pons said.

Most Read

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Features

Gibraltarians at D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Local News

Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Changing landscape of the GHA Board

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Albares hears Brexit concerns first-hand from La Linea and Campo businesses, unions

5th June 2024

Brexit
Albares: Spain’s position on Schengen and customs is EU obligation, not ‘capricious’ demand

4th June 2024

Brexit
Albares looks beyond July 4 for ‘final push’ on treaty

3rd June 2024

Brexit
Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

3rd June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024