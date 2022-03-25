Faroe Islands will become the big test
Opinion and Analysis by Stephen Ignacio Eight years on and only six players remain within the Gibraltar squad that played their first official full international as UEFA members on home soil against Faroe Islands. Only two having made it into the first eleven on a regular basis, whilst only one appeared in the first eleven...
