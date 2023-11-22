Fashion designer Esme Young ‘Behind the Seams’
By Frankie Hatton World renowned fashion designer Esme Young delighted her audience at the Garrison Library on Sunday, detailing her life from the streets of Bedford to her London fashion base Swanky Modes in Camden Town. She is also known as one of two judges on the BBC series ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’. It...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here