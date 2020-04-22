Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Father and daughter make life-size balloon model of Captain Tom Moore

Craig Cash

By Press Association
22nd April 2020

By Alistair Mason, PA

A father and daughter have made a life-size balloon model of Captain Tom Moore to honour his fundraising achievements.

Craig Cash, 39, and his nine-year-old daughter Olivia-Mae have been creating intricate balloon models during the lockdown period and displaying them in their garden in Horncastle, Lincolnshire.

Their latest effort, depicting 99-year-old Captain Tom as he walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS, has proved a big hit on social media – even winning the approval of the man himself.

“It’s had loads of great response, more than I could ever imagine,” Mr Cash told the PA news agency.

“It’s got to Captain Tom Moore himself and he’s retweeted it and said he really likes it and thinks it looks like him. I’m so happy that he’s been able to see it and that he approves of it.”

The statue is made of around 100 balloons, with even the glasses made from balloons with pipe cleaners inside.

The only non-balloon element is a stand, to prevent the statue from blowing away in the wind and keep Captain Tom, who has raised £28 million for the NHS, in his familiar walking stance.

Mr Cash said: “I needed the stance right, I needed to capture him – otherwise it was just going to be an old bloke on a Zimmer frame and I didn’t want that. It needed to be him.

“I have three photos of him that I kept going back to, just trying to work it to try and make it as much like him as possible.

“The hardest part was doing it respectfully and to a standard to honour him as a tribute.”

Mr Cash took up balloon modelling 16 years ago when he was recovering from a hernia operation.

While he is on furlough from his job fitting CCTV and alarm systems during the coronavirus shutdown, he has been using the skill to “spread a bit of cheer and make people smile” – as well as spending time with his daughter.

“It’s been a real nice bonding experience,” he said.

“It’s a real positive thing to look back on during this negative, grey time we’re living in.”

Among the models the pair have made during lockdown are a 7ft heart honouring the NHS and an Easter basket.

Now they are aiming to make displays honouring different sectors of key workers, starting with farmers and including lorry drivers, shop workers and teachers.

“For all the other people who probably don’t get as much of a mention, that’s our aim, to make sure we say thank you to them as well,” Mr Cash said.

“In this time, it’s everyone pulling together. There are a lot of people out there making everything go OK.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt and Opposition stand together as Gibraltar extends lockdown, but maps out exit strategy

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 ‘in decline’ in Gibraltar, but lockdown exit remains complex and risky

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Features

Pursuing paused dreams from isolation

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Call for decisive climate action as 50th Earth Day takes place amid pandemic

22nd April 2020

UK/Spain News
Lyrid meteor shower dazzles in night sky during peak

22nd April 2020

UK/Spain News
Spot the stoma – cancer survivor recreates celebrity photos to raise awareness

22nd April 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain pledges more economic support as epidemic slows

22nd April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020