Sat 17th Jun, 2023

Faye Morse wins women’s category of Wall Ultra Marathon in North East UK

By Stephen Ignacio
17th June 2023

Gibraltar long distance runner ⁩ Faye Morse has today won the Wall ultra marathon women’s category in some style. Completing the course well ahead of her closest rival within the women’s category.
Finishing 16th overall Faye Morse completed the 70 miles (113km) race that has a 3469ft elevation in approximately 13 and a half hours. Official
Times yet to be published as runners continue to cross the finish line.
The course takes runners through the UK’s most iconic ultramarathon course to conquer 70 stunning miles through historic Hadrian’s Wall country in a continuous fully supported and way marked journey.
The course described as having been designed to be achieved at just 3mph and has an average completion rate of over 90%.
The race, which has yet to see some runners complete the course as we post, including other Gibraltarian runners, is a favourite for some beginners and fully supported. This means you can do it without a crew or without any supporters joining you on the day according to organisers.
Faye’s achievement comes at a time when she is still recovering from recent illness making her achievement even more admirable.
Temperatures throughout the course which takes runners from Carlisle to Newcastle were mildly warm for UK standards with low humidity levels in the region.
The course takes runners from the shadow of Carlisle Castle with 70 miles weaving your way through Hadrian's Wall country to the iconic Millennium Bridge in Gateshead.

