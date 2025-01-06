Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Jan, 2025

February 21: A Historic Day for Gibraltar Women’s Football

By Stephen Ignacio
6th January 2025

February 21 will mark a historic day for Gibraltar women’s football as the team steps onto the field in Moldova for their competitive international debut. Drawn into Group C1 of the UEFA Women’s Nations League, Gibraltar’s young female talents are set to face their biggest challenge yet. This opening match against Moldova begins a five-month journey, with fixtures against Moldova, the Faroe Islands, and Slovakia, both home and away.
For Gibraltar’s players, this tournament represents their first experience in a competitive group format, where frequent travel will become a norm. Until now, their exposure has been limited to friendly internationals and training camps with matches scheduled closely together. However, the intensity of the Nations League will be a new test, requiring the young team to quickly recover and rise to the occasion just days after their opening game.
Guided by former Gibraltar men’s international player Scott Wiseman, the team has already started to transform under his leadership. His professional experience has shaped the squad’s development, and Gibraltar will look to make an impression with their determined, attacking style of play.

Overcoming Challenges of Inexperience
While the lack of experience in competitive international football remains a significant hurdle, Gibraltar hopes that the excitement of finally entering this stage will bridge the gap. The players’ enthusiasm and mental resilience will be key as they face teams whose players often boast 50 or more caps.
Gibraltar’s campaign begins away from home, knowing that a strong result could galvanize interest and support ahead of their first home match just four days later.

Moldova: The First Opponent
Gibraltar’s first opponent, Moldova, ranked 132nd by FIFA, debuted internationally 12 years before Gibraltar joined UEFA. Moldova’s own journey began with a 0-4 loss to the Republic of Ireland in 2001. Since then, they have played 64 international matches, recording seven wins and seven draws.
Recent victories over North Macedonia, Armenia, and Saudi Arabia in friendly matches demonstrate Moldova’s growing confidence. However, their Euro qualifying campaign included defeats to Latvia, North Macedonia, and Slovenia, with only a draw against North Macedonia to show for their efforts.
Moldova’s squad includes players active across European leagues, with notable talents such as Daniela Mardari, who plays for Rayo Vallecano in Spain. Despite their challenges—just 34 goals scored against 233 conceded in competitive play—Moldova’s recent form suggests they are a team on the rise.

The Faroe Islands: A Testing Second Match
Gibraltar will return home to face the Faroe Islands in their second match, a side ranked 110th by FIFA. The Faroe Islands women’s team has a longer history, having played their first official international match in 1995. Although they have not advanced to major tournament finals, they have enjoyed success in the Island Games, winning in 2001, 2003, and 2005.
Recent results include a 4-0 victory over Andorra and narrow defeats to Greece and Montenegro. Despite these setbacks, the Faroe Islands remain a formidable opponent, with a squad that blends local talent with players active in Denmark and Sweden. Two players are on the cusp of earning their 50th international caps, adding valuable experience to the team.

Slovakia: The Group Favorites
In April, Gibraltar will face their toughest challenge yet—Slovakia, the group favorites. Ranked 49th by FIFA, Slovakia has a rich footballing history, dating back to 1968 as part of Czechoslovakia. Since debuting as an independent nation in 1993, they have established themselves as a strong contender in European football.
With a Nations League record of four wins and two draws in eight matches, Slovakia’s experience far surpasses that of Gibraltar. Their squad features players active in top leagues across Europe, including Italy, Sweden, and Spain, with many boasting over 100 international caps. Slovakia’s recent form includes a victory over Wales in October 2024, highlighting their quality and resilience.

A Turning Point for Gibraltar Football
For Gibraltar’s young team, composed of players rising through the youth ranks, the Nations League represents a test of stamina, mental endurance, and the ability to adapt quickly. While the challenges ahead are significant, 2025 marks a turning point for women’s football in Gibraltar. Finally stepping onto the international stage, this campaign offers an opportunity to leave a lasting mark and inspire future generations of players.

