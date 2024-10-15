Feelers towards future Olympic opportunities

Gibraltar has seen some movement locally in recent months with respect towards its ambition to one day become part of the Olympic family. Whilst still very much behind closed doors, and still some distance from reaching its objectives, Gibraltar has seen increased movements aimed at both local and international level putting out feelers towards future opportunities.

The support from a wide sector of the sports community, especially from associations already members of international governing bodies who form part of the Olympics main body having seen some important movement in trying to bring awareness to Gibraltar’s continue plight to gain recognition.

In the most recent activities Gibraltar saw its own representation via Joslyn Hoyte Smith at one of the most recent Olympics events following from this summers Olympics Games in Paris.

Currently the performance director of the Gibraltar Institute for Sport, Joslyn Hoyte Smith was to meet with the IOC president Thomas Bach at the IOC world conference on future opportunities for Olympians.

She was at the time understood to have been representing GB, taking the opportunity to also represent Gibraltar where she was able to advise on her work in Gibraltar, its facilities and university.

Gibraltar has also seen some high-level discussions which have brought together representatives from the World Olympian Association meet with senior ranking Gibraltar officials in recent weeks. Where Gibraltar’s position is understood to have been discussed.

The WOA is an organization dedicated to supporting Olympians worldwide and promoting the values of Olympism within communities. WOA plays an important role in assisting athletes who have competed in the Olympic Games and helps foster unity and the Olympic spirit beyond their competitive careers.

Among Gibraltar’s latest objectives has been to start setting up a potential awareness campaign with the aim of looking towards gaining momentum to partake in Olympic activities such as the youth programmes, possibly as an affiliate. This coming on the back of recent developments within the Olympic community which has seen both the Refugee team and other affiliates participating.

With the OIC due to head into an election next year for a new president, officials in Gibraltar have heightened the efforts behind its campaign to bring awareness towards Gibraltar’s plight for recognition for participation in “Olympics” events. Meetings having taken place at local level to discuss future opportunities and objectives. Whilst aware of past political obstacles, which have included unsuccessful bid through Swiss courts, and the OIC rejection of calls to bring the case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, changes within the OIC policies, and potential future opportunities which might be created through changes in the Presidency, have led to a rethinking on Gibraltar’s approach which many hope could assist in paving a new pathway to getting closer to its objectives. The present political climate, also seen as more fluid towards making some ground although Gibraltar continues to maintain a low profile in its campaign working quietly in the background and not causing waves which might disrupt its slow, but steady progress in garnering support. This already existing within some major international sports bodies who have expressed their willingness to highlight Gibraltar’s position as recognised members of their associations.