Wed 18th Feb, 2026

Feetham highlights Gibraltar’s digital asset role at Consensus Hong Kong 2026

By Chronicle Staff
18th February 2026

The Minister of Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, highlighted Gibraltar’s position in the digital asset sector during a visit to Consensus Hong Kong 2026, where he spoke on a panel and met potential investors.

Consensus Hong Kong, described as a premier gathering for industry leaders, innovators and regulators in digital assets and blockchain technology, attracted close to 10,000 attendees from over 100 countries.

Mr Feetham was a speaker at the conference and took part in a panel discussion.

He was also interviewed live by CoinDesk, which the press release described as a global digital media, events and information services company for crypto and blockchain technology.

While in Hong Kong, Mr Feetham held meetings with potential investors interested in Gibraltar’s “supportive ecosystem” and separately met Hong Kong’s Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.

Hong Kong is described in the statement as a global financial powerhouse and the leading financial centre in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr Feetham’s visit was presented as part of the Government of Gibraltar’s efforts to boost growth and innovation in the Rock’s finance sector, following his attendance last month at ICE in Barcelona, described as the largest gaming conference in the world.

“We want to ensure we remain visible with global players in sectors crucial to our economy, and we are investing significant time and effort into promoting Gibraltar, working closely with our local stakeholders,” Mr Feetham said.

“At Consensus Hong Kong, I was interviewed live on CoinDesk, the global financial media company widely regarded as the Bloomberg of digital assets.”

“It is work that needs to be done to secure our economic future and drive growth.”

