Thu 27th Feb, 2025

Feetham hosts industry briefing on SARs and Gibraltar's preparation for AML/CFT compliance

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2025

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, hosted an industry briefing on the importance of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) and Gibraltar’s AML/CFT compliance.

The briefing was hosted together with the Finance Centre Council and chaired by Emma Lejeune, and emphasised the need to enhance quality and effectiveness to better combat financial crime.

The session highlighted the critical role of financial intelligence and the positive impact of Project Nexus as a key outreach and engagement programme, ensuring stronger collaboration between the GFIU and the private sector.

The session was led by GFIU Director Edgar Lopez, Head of Operations Carl Ramagge, and Gibraltar’s AML/CFT National Coordinator (Delegate) Annette Perales, who outlined the critical role of SARs in ensuring Gibraltar continues to meet international standards on financial crime prevention.

Mr Feetham reaffirmed his commitment to bringing stakeholders together to foster collaboration in meeting Gibraltar’s international obligations. He emphasised that financial integrity and robust regulatory compliance are key priorities, ensuring Gibraltar remains a trusted and well-regulated jurisdiction.

