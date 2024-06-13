Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Feetham observes RGP firearms training

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2024

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, was invited to observe the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Firearms Officers during a training exercise on Wednesday. 

Mr Feetham had asked to attend the initial firearms course to see first-hand how armed officers help to keep the Rock safe.  

During the scenario, Mr Feetham watched from a safe distance as the officers, who were armed with paint-marking rounds, searched a building for an armed terrorist.  

The officers, who are all training to become Armed Response Vehicle Officers, are currently on week 10 of the 12-week course.  

At the end of the training exercise, a firearms instructor also showed Mr Feetham the weapons used by RGP officers.  

RGP Firearms Officers are all trained to UK College of Policing standards. 

“The public may not know this, but armed policing is a voluntary role within the RGP, even though there are immense risks within this field,” Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said. 

“I’m very grateful that these officers have put their names forward for this Initial Firearms Course in order to help keep Gibraltar safe.” 

“Not only are our firearms officers always training, they are also operationally deployed on armed patrols, reacting to incidents involving firearms and other lethal weapons or dealing with the day to day aspect of unarmed policing.” 

“Funding to maintain this capability and the training that goes with it is expensive, but we’ve got to be ready for any threat, be it an armed criminal or a terrorist attack.”  

Mr Feetham added that, after watching these officers, he could only thank them for volunteering for such a high-risk policing role in Gibraltar. 

“I was impressed by how vigorous and varied the training is here on the Rock and it’s reassuring to know that these officers are on standby should we need them,” Mr Feetham said. 

“The public might not always see our armed officers, but they are patrolling Gibraltar 24/7 and I know most people would agree that they play a vital role in keeping the public safe.”

Most Read

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Just one 'fleeting’ mention of Gib as Conservatives launch election manifesto

Wed 12th Jun, 2024

Local News

Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Changing landscape of the GHA Board

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Local News

MONEYVAL experts say Gibraltar has improved measures for tackling money laundering and terrorist financing

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
TNP youth volunteer wins international photography award

13th June 2024

Local News
Ministry of Equality delivers presentations to College students

13th June 2024

Local News
MONEYVAL experts say Gibraltar has improved measures for tackling money laundering and terrorist financing

13th June 2024

Local News
Pride panel event highlights need for visibility and acceptance

12th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024