Feetham observes RGP firearms training

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, was invited to observe the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Firearms Officers during a training exercise on Wednesday.

Mr Feetham had asked to attend the initial firearms course to see first-hand how armed officers help to keep the Rock safe.

During the scenario, Mr Feetham watched from a safe distance as the officers, who were armed with paint-marking rounds, searched a building for an armed terrorist.

The officers, who are all training to become Armed Response Vehicle Officers, are currently on week 10 of the 12-week course.

At the end of the training exercise, a firearms instructor also showed Mr Feetham the weapons used by RGP officers.

RGP Firearms Officers are all trained to UK College of Policing standards.

“The public may not know this, but armed policing is a voluntary role within the RGP, even though there are immense risks within this field,” Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said.

“I’m very grateful that these officers have put their names forward for this Initial Firearms Course in order to help keep Gibraltar safe.”

“Not only are our firearms officers always training, they are also operationally deployed on armed patrols, reacting to incidents involving firearms and other lethal weapons or dealing with the day to day aspect of unarmed policing.”

“Funding to maintain this capability and the training that goes with it is expensive, but we’ve got to be ready for any threat, be it an armed criminal or a terrorist attack.”

Mr Feetham added that, after watching these officers, he could only thank them for volunteering for such a high-risk policing role in Gibraltar.

“I was impressed by how vigorous and varied the training is here on the Rock and it’s reassuring to know that these officers are on standby should we need them,” Mr Feetham said.

“The public might not always see our armed officers, but they are patrolling Gibraltar 24/7 and I know most people would agree that they play a vital role in keeping the public safe.”