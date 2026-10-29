Feetham pledges continued lobbying as UK raises machine gaming tax 

The UK Chancellor John Healey announced Wednesday that he will increase gambling taxes to pay for a high street support package, with machine gaming duty climbing to 25 per cent.

While the increase is lower than the 40 per cent which was feared and campaigned for by some Labour MPs, it is still expected to have a serious impact on bookmakers and betting shops and comes after earlier increases in remote gaming taxes.

“To pay for this support for our high streets, I am raising taxes on gambling – by increasing Machine Games Duty from 20 per cent to 25 per cent for higher stakes machines, while protecting pubs and seaside arcades,” Mr Healey said.

The implications of new measures, which will see tax on higher stake machines go from 20 to 25 per cent, could inadvertently affect bookmakers’ support for racing across the United Kingdom.

Betting machines have become a fundamental operation for bookmakers but the hike in tax could result in betting shops becoming unprofitable, leading to closures due to the slimming profit margins and increasing costs.

The announcement was being closely monitored in Gibraltar, which has worked intensively in recent months to ensure MPs in the UK understand the impact on jobs and investment of increases in gaming taxes.

Many of the companies impacted by the latest increase have a presence both in the UK and Gibraltar.

“Today’s increase in Machine Games Duty from 20% to 25%, rather than 40% as called for by 90 Labour backbenchers, is a significantly less severe outcome than many in the industry had feared,” said Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Trade and Industry.

“That is why over recent months, my priority has been to ensure that UK political leaders understood the implications of such gambling tax increases for jobs, investment and the wider economies of both Gibraltar and the UK.”

“I have been making that case robustly across party lines repeatedly including at party conferences.”

“We cannot control decisions taken in the UK, but we can continue to defend Gibraltar’s interests.”

“Alongside these lobbying efforts, we have been actively pursuing our Ministerial International Outreach Programme throughout this year, with a clear focus on diversifying Gibraltar’s economy, broadening our international opportunities and building greater long-term resilience.

“That work will continue.”

The UK Betting and Gaming Council said it was a “deeply damaging decision” from the government, one which makes the “illegal gambling market more attractive to customers”.

A statement from chief executive Grainne Hurst read: “This is a deeply damaging decision and a blow to the thousands of workers, businesses and communities who depend on Britain’s regulated betting and gaming industry.”

“The Chancellor has ignored repeated warnings about the consequences. At 25 per cent, EY projects almost 9,000 people could lose their jobs and almost 1,000 betting shops and casinos could close or be at serious risk. These are real people and families facing the loss of their income and security, in places where alternative work can be hard to find.”

“Every betting shop or casino closure means lost livelihoods, more empty premises and another huge blow to our high streets. These venues will not simply be replaced, particularly in places already struggling to attract jobs and investment.”

“Higher taxes on the regulated industry also will make the illegal gambling market more attractive to customers, where operators pay no UK tax, contribute nothing to British sport and offer none of the safeguards required of licensed businesses.”

“The Chancellor has chosen a tax rise that will cost British jobs, close businesses and hollow out high streets, while handing an advantage to illegal operators. The Government cannot ignore the consequences of this decision.”