Unite regains Bus Company bargaining rights after ‘landmark’ GGCA pay deal 

Unite the Union secured bargaining rights for the Gibraltar Bus Company Ltd (GBCL) workers just as the Gibraltar General and Clerical Association (GGCA) announced a “landmark agreement” with the Government delivering improvements in pay progression, staffing levels, working conditions and employee benefits for staff.

The issue of changing hands stems from the fact that bargaining rights can only be contested between unions one year after they are lost.

Unite Regional Officer Donovan Correia told the Chronicle that a “flurry” of bus staff joined Unite in July and August, and at the time the union believed it had a majority but couldn’t contest.

During that time, the GGCA was negotiating an agreement which included a new fourth pay band offering eligible employees a 5% increase over the previous top band, the permanent appointment of 10 existing supply employees and the creation of 10 new supply positions.

This meant that bargaining rights were contested months later on October 15, signalling a rivalry between the unions for members.

Mr Correia said Unite had around 60% of the Bus Company as members when bargaining rights were contested.

“We were very disappointed to lose [the Bus Company] and we’re very happy to have them back,” Mr Correia said.

He added that Unite does not seek to undo the work of the GGCA and considers this a standalone agreement.

Mr Correia questioned why an agreement had been struck by the GGCA and the Government when there was an intention from Unite to stake a claim for bargaining rights.

He said the union did not gain members by promising a better outcome and that some employees decided to switch unions despite the agreement reached by the GGCA.

In a statement, the GGCA said they had struck a “landmark deal” which also introduces improved sick leave provisions, additional workplace facilities and changes to bus operations.

The revised pay structure introduces greater consistency in salary progression across all GBCL grades represented by the GGCA, alongside further opportunities for career development.

Staffing arrangements will also change, with an increase in the number of Charge Hands and an additional Inspector position once the full driver complement is achieved. The agreement also provides for further managerial positions and a revised recruitment approach to create opportunities for new employees.

Working conditions are set to improve through increased weekend support cover, new shower facilities for drivers and a new drivers’ cabin at Market Place.

The cost of medical examinations associated with Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence renewals will also be covered, while employees will be able to make up to two duty changes per week under revised arrangements.

Sick leave entitlements have also been strengthened, with employees receiving an additional week on full pay and a further additional week on half pay.

The agreement includes changes intended to improve bus services for passengers, including revised weekend timetables for Routes 1, 6 and 7, an earlier start for Route 1, improved stop-request signage and indicators, and improvements to road conditions to support safer and smoother bus operations.

“The agreement brings together improvements in remuneration, career progression, staffing, workplace facilities, employee welfare and operational arrangements, reflecting a comprehensive approach to improving working conditions across the company,” the GGCA said.

“This is a unique, one-off agreement reached specifically for GBCL employees, recognising the particular circumstances of the company and its workforce.”

“The GGCA wishes to acknowledge the constructive engagement throughout the negotiations and remains committed to working with the Government and GBCL to ensure the successful implementation of the agreed measures.”