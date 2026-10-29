Gibraltar runners launch weekly guide to races at home and abroad

Two Gibraltar-based runners, Faye and Phil Morse, have launched a free weekly newsletter Race Roundup aimed at making it easier for local runners of all abilities to find races on the Rock, across the border in Spain and further afield.

The newsletter is part of their new website running.gi, and will be delivered every Monday morning. It will list races taking place over the following two weeks, along with information about events opening for registration or approaching entry deadlines.

The couple came up with the idea after finding that information about local races was often scattered across different websites, social media pages and running clubs, making it difficult for runners to keep track of what was happening.

“They say write the book you want to read. I was tired of hearing about races only afterwards, so we thought we'd do something about it,” Mr Morse told the Chronicle.

He added that there was not one place information about newly opened races or races coming up in the near future was aggregated.

"All the local races over the border tend to have their own websites in Spanish. Then you've got the big marathons and half marathons listed on bigger sites, but not in the same place as the smaller ones,” said Mr Morse.

"And of course, in Gibraltar half the stuff never even gets widely publicised, so you just have to keep an ear to the ground."

The couple hope the newsletter will provide a single source of information for runners.

"We thought it would be good to have a simple newsletter aimed at all abilities and all lengths of race, from charity events and fun runs to GAAA races and longer distances," said Mr Morse.

"So there's something for everyone."

The newsletter will cover every race in Gibraltar, including events in the GAAA Road Racing League, as well as regular Saturday activities such as Parkrun, which they are directors of, and CorreLibre.

It will also feature races within approximately 90 minutes' drive of Gibraltar, alongside larger events in cities including Jerez, Seville, Malaga, Cadiz and Cordoba.

For those looking to venture further afield, major races across Spain, Portugal, Europe and beyond will also be included.

The couple are experienced runners, Mrs Morse recently completed the Ultra X Jordan, a 225 km race over five days in the Wadi Rum desert while Mr Morse ran the 2026 Boston Marathon in 2:59:43.

Throughout the year, they both race for Carpe Diem in the GAAA Road Racing League as well as take part in regular Parkruns.

People can sign up to the newsletter at www.running.gi