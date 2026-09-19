Trial of police sergeant accused of attempted rape enters final phase
The trial of a police sergeant accused of attempted rape is entering its final phase after the defendant completed his evidence on Thursday, repeatedly rejecting claims he had abused his position to sexually assault a junior colleague during a night shift at New Mole House police station. Elliot Brooke, who was 32 at the time...
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