Additional morning bus services added on Eastside and South District

Additional morning bus services will operate on the Eastside and in the South District from Friday, the Ministry of Transport and Gibraltar Bus Company have announced.

In the South District, two additional Route 6 services will depart from South Pavilion at 8.10am and 8.20am.

They will operate between the scheduled 8am, 8.15am and 8.30am departures, providing services at approximately five-minute intervals during the busiest part of the morning.

On the Eastside, two additional Route 6 services will depart from Hassan Centenary Terraces at 8.15am and 8.20am.

The S8 service from Caleta will depart at 8.15am on school days.

Route 9 will continue to operate from Rosia via Town at its existing departure times of 8am, 8.30am and 8.50am.

There will be no changes to weekend services, with Saturday and Sunday timetables remaining as currently published.

The Gibraltar Bus Company thanked passengers for their continued patience and cooperation and said it would continue to monitor and improve the service offered to the public.