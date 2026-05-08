Feetham promotes Gibraltar’s digital innovation leadership in Miami

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has attended Consensus Miami as part of the Government’s strategy to strengthen Gibraltar’s position in digital innovation.

During the conference, Mr Feetham was interviewed live on CoinDesk, a global digital media, events and information services company focused on crypto and blockchain technology.

He also held meetings with industry participants on the margins of the event, promoting Gibraltar’s established ecosystem and new legislative initiatives in areas including tokenisation and prediction markets.

The Government said the meetings formed part of ongoing efforts to attract business to Gibraltar in the areas for which Mr Feetham is responsible and convert interest into long-term economic activity.

Mr Feetham also attended a number of investor-focused events.

In addition, he was interviewed by a US journalist as part of wider international media engagement aimed at highlighting Gibraltar’s regulatory leadership and digital finance ecosystem.

Mr Feetham was accompanied by Ministry officials Kelly Lima, the Finance Centre Director, and Nicholas Peliza, reflecting what the Government described as a coordinated approach between policy and ministerial teams in engaging global stakeholders.

The Gibraltar delegation also included Nathan Catania.

Commenting on the visit, Mr Feetham said sustained engagement with key international players was essential in sectors critical to Gibraltar’s future economic growth.

He said this was important to diversifying Gibraltar’s economic base and reinforcing its position as a leading, well-regulated financial centre.