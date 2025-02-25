Feetham says Gib-based digital businesses contribute over £1.7bn in UK tax revenue
Gibraltar’s insurance and gaming sectors contribute over £1.7bn in direct taxes to the UK exchequer, Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, said this week. Insurance firms contribute an estimated £983 million in direct taxes to the UK public purse, while Gibraltar-based gaming companies generate approximately £750 million in UK gambling duties on...
