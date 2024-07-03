Feetham sets out new tax measures for big businesses and property speculators
The Gibraltar Government will introduce measures to ensure big businesses do not use accumulated tax losses to avoid tax responsibilities, Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, said in a Budget speech this week. Mr Feetham also announced plans to tax wealthy property speculators who use Gibraltar’s real estate market “as a stock...
