Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Feetham visits Advantage Insurance

By Chronicle Staff
23rd January 2024

Following an invitation from Advantage Insurance Company Limited the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, visited their local offices as part of the Ministry’s outreach programme.

During the visit the Mr Feetham discussed a range of issues, including the Government’s policy in key areas and also met with staff.

Advantage was set up in 2002 and since then has grown to be one of the largest insurance companies in Gibraltar.

It is a data and digitally focused insurer, mainly selling UK motor policies. Advantage wrote over £1.5bn GWP last year and employs 31 people locally.

Advantage is ultimately owned by Sampo plc, the leading Nordic insurance group listed on the Finland stock exchange.

Advantage Managing Director, Steve Mumford, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister to our offices and for colleagues to have a chance to speak with him.”

“I have spoken at length with Minister Feetham about his plans to get more young people into financial services and I am proud of the part we play in supporting both this initiative and the wider Gibraltar community.”

Mr Feetham commented that Advantage is a notable success in the insurance sector and is well-respected as both an employer and high-performing company.

“It is an example of how a Gibraltar-based financial services company with digital focus can become a leading market player and make a significant contribution to the Gibraltar economy,” he said.

“I was especially pleased to see that the company has taken on a further three new young people in line with our Government’s policy.”

