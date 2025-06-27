Felice Puts His Trust in Youth Against Wales

Gibraltar 50-61 Wales

Stuart Felice’s first match as head coach of Gibraltar’s senior men’s basketball team saw him opt for a youthful side to take on Wales at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

It had the feel of a new era in Gibraltarian basketball. None of the over-30s who frequently featured under the previous head coach were present—this team was more akin to former bench players or reserves. With a year to go until the Small States tournament, this was a chance to usher in a new approach to squad selection as Gibraltar looks to the future.

The new GABBA senior head coach, who previously led several youth sides over the past decade, remained true to his well-known philosophy by putting faith in a new generation of players. In doing so, he moved away from what had long been a reliance on veterans. Several of the players now stepping into central roles—many in their mid to late twenties—had shown their talent in the past but had remained on the fringes as selectors continued to favour older players.

This was their chance to prove their worth.

An energetic start saw Gibraltar steal possession early and deliver the first two points of the match. A great intercept under the basket followed, leading to another quick turnover and Yome scoring his second basket and drawing a foul to take a 5–0 lead.

A confident opening forced Wales into taking shots from distance, allowing Gibraltar to claim defensive rebounds. While they couldn’t capitalise on every opportunity, they didn’t concede until three minutes into the game. Wales raised their tempo to close the gap, making the first quarter a tightly contested affair.

Leading 9–3 halfway through the quarter, Gibraltar began to find rhythm and composure on the ball. A three-point shot on the possession buzzer lifted their confidence as they pulled ahead 12–3. Wales, however, remained threatening on the break.

Gibraltar’s disciplined high-press defence saw them steal possession again and add to their tally on the counter. Though Wales closed the gap to 14–6 with four minutes remaining, Gibraltar maintained control.

Pacing calmly up and down his technical zone, Felice offered firm, reassuring guidance. The team responded with confident ball handling. Although they didn’t always convert possession into points, they managed to restrict the visitors and went into the first quarter break leading 17–10.

The second quarter maintained the intensity, with both teams adding early points. The hot and humid conditions in the Tercentenary Sports Hall posed an additional challenge, especially for the Welsh players, who had to quickly adapt to the heat.

Just as Wales appeared to close the gap, Gibraltar responded with an important three-pointer to go 22–15 ahead. High energy and momentum kept Gibraltar on the front foot five minutes from halftime.

Confidence continued to grow, though at times it tipped into individual flamboyance that didn’t yield results. However, regular player rotation ensured that the team stayed focused and cohesive.

With two minutes to go before the break, Wales narrowed the gap to six, and then to just one. Gibraltar faced a stark warning that the game was far from over. A critical defensive stop in the final 25 seconds halted the Welsh comeback, and Gibraltar held a narrow 26–23 lead at halftime.

The third quarter tested Gibraltar’s fitness, with the earlier intensity beginning to take a toll.

Wales came out determined, quickly levelling the score at 28–28 after an initial exchange of baskets. Missed opportunities made things difficult for Gibraltar, though they briefly regained the lead at 30–28.

A mistake in Wales’ defence gave Gibraltar possession, but sustained pressure forced a timeout. A slippery court and player slips disrupted flow, and both sides struggled for rhythm in the opening minutes of the half.

A timeout gave Wales renewed focus, and a three-point shot put them ahead 31–30 with five minutes left in the third quarter. They extended the lead to 33–30 soon after. Gibraltar seemed to lose momentum as Wales’ confidence grew.

Though Gibraltar pushed back, Wales kept replying in kind, leading 35–32 with over three minutes left in the quarter. Gibraltar’s defensive pressure briefly stalled the Welsh attack, but a well-timed three-pointer put Wales 38–32 ahead.

Free throws pushed their lead further to 40–32, and exploiting gaps in Gibraltar’s tired defence, Wales went into the final quarter leading 45–34—Gibraltar’s weakest quarter in terms of points conceded.

A confident Welsh side pressed their advantage while Gibraltar, visibly fatigued, struggled to keep up. A slick court caused repeated slips, leading to stoppages and long delays as volunteers mopped up the moisture. Gibraltar added two points to make it 36–47, but Wales quickly replied.

With eight minutes left, Wales extended their lead to 49–36. A defensive slip allowed Wales to score again, though Gibraltar benefited from a similar error in the next play to reduce the gap.

Wales maintained momentum, hitting another three-pointer to make it 57–38 and disrupting Gibraltar’s efforts to mount a comeback. Despite adding five points, Gibraltar couldn’t prevent Wales from scoring again, and the clock continued to run—delays now stretching the final quarter to over 20 minutes of real time.

A three-point shot narrowed the deficit to 46–57 and gave Gibraltar a glimmer of hope. A timeout and further rotation brought renewed pressure, but Wales’ patient build-up play around the three-point arc stretched Gibraltar’s defence.

Wales reached 60 points with just under three minutes remaining.

Gibraltar’s attempts at individual plays, rather than passing in promising situations, hampered their progress. Wales capitalised and finished the match with a 61–50 victory—marking the first of three matches to be played this weekend.