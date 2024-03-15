FIBA Europe Board meeting in Gibraltar

GABBA celebrates its 60th anniversary on the 6th of May and its contribution to the development of basketball since it started at a meeting in the John Mackintosh Hall in 1964, not only in Gibraltar but also in being at the head of the involvement by the European smaller countries in international events, has been recognised by its parent body, FIBA.

The celebrations officially get under way on Friday 22nd with the 3rd meeting of the 2023-27 term of the Board of FIBA Europe, which will be held in the Sunborn Yacht Hotel. These meetings are held annually in March and November, as well as on the eve of the General Assembly in May, and on any urgent situation, if necessary.

This will be the second time that GABBA will host this top event in the business of the governing body of basketball in Europe, having done so in 2006.

Among the 26 members of the Board are two ex-officio members of the very highest level in basketball, FIBA President Sheikh Saud Bin Ali Al-Thani, from Qatar, who will be the hosts of the 2027 World Cup, and FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, from Greece, who became only the fourth holder of this position in FIBA’s 86 years when he took over in 2018, following the sudden death of his predecessor, Patrick Baumann.



There are some well known former players on the Board but none with a better record than its President, former Spanish international Jorge Garbajosa, whose brilliant career saw him shine in the NBA, ACB, Italy and Russia. Three Vice Presidents, Matej Erjavec (Slovenian), Carmen Tocala (Romania) and Hannes Jonsson (Iceland), Secretary General Kamil Novak (Czechia) and Treasurer Grzegorz Bachanski (Poland) complete the top table.

The 18 members are Athos Antoniou (Cyprus), Maurizio Bertea (Italy), Huseyin Besok (Türkiye), Ivan Bodrogvary (Hungary), Wolfgang Brenscheidt (Germany), Elisabeth Egnell (Sweden), Manuel Fernandes (Portugal), Arben Fetahu (Kosovo), Stefan Garaleas (Belgium), John Gonçalves (Gibraltar), Georgi Glushkov (Bulgaria), Darius Gudelis (Lithuania), Amiram Halevy (Israel), Maarten Hoffer (Netherlands), Bernard O’Byrne (Ireland), Giancarlo Sergi (Switzerland), Edgars Sneps (Latvia), and Asterios Zois (Greece).