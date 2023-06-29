Field events come to the forefront with national records broken

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association has seen in recent months a successful return of field events which were at one time limited due to the available facilities.

With the GAAA these past weeks having organised its National Championships both for youth and senior athletes, field events came to the forefront with a couple of national records broken.

In the Open Championships held on Monday 26 June Rhys Byrne was to break the Under 20 Men’s national record in the long jump with a 5.64m jump.

Prior to that Arianna Falli had recorded a 4.10m jump in the Gibraltar Athletics Under 16 Field Events Championships breaking the Under 18 Girls National Record.

Julian Turnock also broke the Under 18 Boys National record in the ShotPut - 5kg with a 10.73m distance. The record broken in the III Control Aire Libre Sevilla on June 3.

With youth athletes now starting to take up field events, with opportunities for development now further increasing, the prospect of establishing field events into the athletics calendar and the potential of sending competitors to compete in international events has started to become a reality after years in planning.

The GAAA, had prior to their move into the Lathbury Sports Facilities indicated they aimed to provide greater opportunities to develop this part of the sport after seeing its demise during athletics presence at Victoria Stadium which reduced the opportunities to grow the sport.

Images by Roy Torres