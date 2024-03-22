Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fierce exchanges as Parliament debates Inquiries Bill

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
22nd March 2024

There were fierce exchanges in Parliament on Friday as MPs debated the controversial Inquiries Bill 2024, which will provide a new legal framework for public inquiries including the McGrail Inquiry set to start on April 8. In presenting the Bill, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said “all it does” is “update and modernise” Gibraltar’s existing inquiries...

