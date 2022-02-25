Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine

By Stephen Ignacio
25th February 2022

With both Ukraine and Russia due to participate next month in the qualifier play-offs for the Qatar World Cup FIFA has as yet to make a final decision stating that it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will communicate its decision “in due course.”
FIFA has during the past 24 hours not held back from condemning the use of force by Russian in Ukraine, joining voices for a stop of hostilities, although not committing to a final decision on the qualifers.
“FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflicts. Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. FIFA also continues to express its solidarity to the people affected by this conflict”, said a statement.
“Regarding football matters in both Ukraine and Russia, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation and updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ qualifiers will be communicated in due course.”
Ukraine are presently draw to play Scotland on March 24th and could face Wales after in Path A of the qualifier play-offs.
In Path B is Russia, who is drawn to play on the same day against Poland in Moscow. With the Path B final, if Russia were to win scheduled to be played in Moscow against either Sweden or the Czech Republic.
All three of Russia’s opponents in Path B have already stated that they are unwilling to travel to Russia to play. in a joint statement they have stated “"Based on the current alarming development in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the security situation, the Football Associations of Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic express their firm position that the playoff matches to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for 24 and 29 March 2022, should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation.”

Most Read

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

New property register launched today, with obligations on all residents

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron takes ownership of HMS Cutlass

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gib skydiver embraces freefall challenge at age 80

Wed 23rd Feb, 2022

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar will join the European Cricket League in 2023

25th February 2022

Sports
Futsal play-offs start this week to decide who plays in Europe

25th February 2022

Sports
UEFA moves Champions League final to France in response to Ukraine Crisis

25th February 2022

Sports
UEFA condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine

24th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022