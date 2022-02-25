With both Ukraine and Russia due to participate next month in the qualifier play-offs for the Qatar World Cup FIFA has as yet to make a final decision stating that it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will communicate its decision “in due course.”

FIFA has during the past 24 hours not held back from condemning the use of force by Russian in Ukraine, joining voices for a stop of hostilities, although not committing to a final decision on the qualifers.

“FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflicts. Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. FIFA also continues to express its solidarity to the people affected by this conflict”, said a statement.

“Regarding football matters in both Ukraine and Russia, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation and updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ qualifiers will be communicated in due course.”

Ukraine are presently draw to play Scotland on March 24th and could face Wales after in Path A of the qualifier play-offs.

In Path B is Russia, who is drawn to play on the same day against Poland in Moscow. With the Path B final, if Russia were to win scheduled to be played in Moscow against either Sweden or the Czech Republic.

All three of Russia’s opponents in Path B have already stated that they are unwilling to travel to Russia to play. in a joint statement they have stated “"Based on the current alarming development in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the security situation, the Football Associations of Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic express their firm position that the playoff matches to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for 24 and 29 March 2022, should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation.”