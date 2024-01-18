Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

FIFA confirms Gibraltar has four Listed Match officials for 2024

By Stephen Ignacio
18th January 2024

FIFA have confirmed that once again Gibraltar will have four officials on its International List of Match officials for 2024.
Being on the FIFA International List of Match Officials allows a referee or official to officiate in International and continental competitions.
Jason Barcelo is Gibraltar’s FIFA Listed football referee for 2024. Jason has been on FIFA’s International list since 2017.
Michael Macias and Daniel Gomez are FIFA Listed Assistant Referees for the year. Michael has been on the FIFA International list since 2021 and Daniel since 2020
Zyl Sheriff is listed as Gibraltar’s Futsal Referee for 2024 and like Jason Barcelo has been a FIFA match official since 2017.
All four were presented with their 2024 FIFA badges, by the Gibraltar FA’s Operations Director Ian Torrilla and Referee Manager Patrick Canepa, at last weekend’s annual Winter Camp for Referees and Match Officials, which was run by visiting FIFA experts.
Gibraltar FA Referee Managers Patrick Canepa commented:
“We are extremely proud that once again we have had four match officials listed by FIFA for 2024. This ensures that Gibraltarian match officials will be operating on the European and International stage this year.
Jason, Michael, Daniel and Zyl’s progression clearly demonstrates the career pathways and development opportunities that are available to anyone that is thinking of taking up refereeing. Referees and match officials play a vital role in football and I urge anyone interested get in touch with the Gibraltar FA.”
The full FIFA International List of Match Officials can viewed online using the following link: https://www.fifa.com/technical/refereeing/international-referees

Most Read

Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Features

Gibraltarian filmmaker to co-produce two locally-based horror films

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Govt to adjust morning border traffic management after lengthy inbound queues

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

Plans filed for power station battery project to improve resilience

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Local News

Search for Simon Parkes resumes in Gibraltar

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
A selectors nightmare as many National Squad players get less than 50% of club playing time in domestic league

18th January 2024

Sports
Narrow Escape For Senior Leaders

18th January 2024

Sports
League Cup wins for Bayside and Gators

18th January 2024

Sports
Carpe Diem runner takes silver at Manilva 25km trail race

18th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024