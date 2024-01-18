FIFA confirms Gibraltar has four Listed Match officials for 2024

FIFA have confirmed that once again Gibraltar will have four officials on its International List of Match officials for 2024.

Being on the FIFA International List of Match Officials allows a referee or official to officiate in International and continental competitions.

Jason Barcelo is Gibraltar’s FIFA Listed football referee for 2024. Jason has been on FIFA’s International list since 2017.

Michael Macias and Daniel Gomez are FIFA Listed Assistant Referees for the year. Michael has been on the FIFA International list since 2021 and Daniel since 2020

Zyl Sheriff is listed as Gibraltar’s Futsal Referee for 2024 and like Jason Barcelo has been a FIFA match official since 2017.

All four were presented with their 2024 FIFA badges, by the Gibraltar FA’s Operations Director Ian Torrilla and Referee Manager Patrick Canepa, at last weekend’s annual Winter Camp for Referees and Match Officials, which was run by visiting FIFA experts.

Gibraltar FA Referee Managers Patrick Canepa commented:

“We are extremely proud that once again we have had four match officials listed by FIFA for 2024. This ensures that Gibraltarian match officials will be operating on the European and International stage this year.

Jason, Michael, Daniel and Zyl’s progression clearly demonstrates the career pathways and development opportunities that are available to anyone that is thinking of taking up refereeing. Referees and match officials play a vital role in football and I urge anyone interested get in touch with the Gibraltar FA.”

The full FIFA International List of Match Officials can viewed online using the following link: https://www.fifa.com/technical/refereeing/international-referees