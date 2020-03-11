FIFA Congress rescheduled due to COVID-19
FIFA’s congress this June will now take place in September. The decision was announced this Wednesday by FIFA who state that ‘On account of the spread of COVID-19, numerous international bodies and public health authorities have advised against the organisation of international events.” “Concerns over the health and well-being of participants, as well as travel...
