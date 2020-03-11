Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

FIFA Congress rescheduled due to COVID-19

By Stephen Ignacio
11th March 2020

FIFA’s congress this June will now take place in September. The decision was announced this Wednesday by FIFA who state that ‘On account of the spread of COVID-19, numerous international bodies and public health authorities have advised against the organisation of international events.” “Concerns over the health and well-being of participants, as well as travel...

