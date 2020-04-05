FIFA draws up guidelines to tackle pay-cut complaints
By Simon Evans MANCHESTER, England, April 5 (Reuters) - FIFA is getting ready to deal with complaints and appeals over wage cuts for players, producing guidelines for clubs and football bodies looking to cut costs during the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, an internal document seen by Reuters showed. The issue of pay cuts...
